Afghanistan Is Witnessing Surge In Violence As 57 Killed & Injured Last Week: Report

Last week, when Afghanistan hit headlines for the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri in a US drone strike, the country also witnessed the killing and injury of at least 57 people in separate incidents. According to data accumulated by Pajhwok Afghan News Agency, at least 25 people were killed and 32 others injured in separate incidents of violence, including bomb blasts across the country. Among the major incidents, the media report claimed eight people were killed and another 18 injured on Friday when a bomb planted in a hand cart went off in a street in the Sarkarez area of Kabul city. Subsequently, it said that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in the Shiites-dominated area.

Besides, at least four alleged militants and two police officials, including a female police officer, were killed and four others were injured during a security forces operation in the national capital. According to the news agency, a former manager of the nursing department of Istiqlal Hospital and one other were killed by unidentified gunmen in Kabul. Moreover, armed robbers killed a money-changer in central Parwan province and four people were killed by unidentified gunmen in Kunar. Amid the grave humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, at least 19 people were killed after a grenade exploded during a cricket game in Kabul on July 30, where thousands of people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

Back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan

It is crucial to note that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts was lesser under his regime. Last year, a series of deadly bomb blasts took place in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report regarding arbitrary killings by the Taliban. The report claimed that the incumbent "all-men Taliban government" has been violating its own amnesty decree and killed more than 10 security forces in the past ten months. The de facto authorities have limited dissent by cracking down on protests and curbing media freedoms according to the report. The report condemns arbitrary arrests of journalists, protestors, and civil society activists.

Image: AP