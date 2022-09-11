Afghanistan Is World's Unhappiest Country With 80% Of Citizens Worried, Disturbed: Report

Afghanistan, which has witnessed the worst ever crisis since the ouster of the democratically elected government, a survey has categorised the country as the unhappiest nation in the world. According to a recent survey by Gallup’s Negative Experience Index, people here are still facing physical pain, mental stress, mental disorders triggered by poverty and unemployment, anxiety and anger. The survey claims that 80% of Afghans are worried and disturbed while 74% of the mental stresses induced by poverty are caused by unemployment. Moreover, the condition of 61% of Afghans is defined as “sad.”

Earlier last year, when the US pulled its forces, thus pushing the country into a vulnerable state, nearly all Afghans expressed deep concerns about their life. The survey asserted that worry, tension, and sadness reached all-time highs in 2021. A survey conducted last year found nearly 53% of the countrymen wished to leave Afghanistan, citing uncertainties in the Taliban regime.

Besides, Afghanistan, middle eastern country Lebanon posted the two highest scores in the world -- 59 and 58 -- on Gallup's Negative Experience Index, which is a composite measure of people's daily experiences of sadness, stress, worry, anger and physical pain. Higher scores on the index mean more of a population is experiencing these emotions.

The high scores for Afghanistan and Lebanon in 2021 notably displaced Iraq -- which still ranked among the top most miserable countries -- from the No. 1 spot on the Negative Experience Index that it had occupied for the two previous years. According to the survey, Iraq posted scores similar to Afghanistan's and Lebanon's current scores throughout its war against the Islamic State group.

Uncertainties still loom in war-torn nation

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Taliban dissolved the Human Rights Commission and other key departments in May this year. According to multiple media reports, it has also dissolved High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), which former Afghan President Abdullah Abdullah earlier headed. The Taliban made the announcement citing the budget crisis. It is worth mentioning that after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims about the new regime not resembling the old one. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working.

Image: AP