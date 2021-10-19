Afghanistan Journalists Facing Dearth Of Information Despite Engaging With Taliban: Report

The Journalists Association has sought support from the international advocacy group working for the scribes to help them in accessing information from the Taliban government, TOLO News reported on Tuesday. According to the Afghanistan-based news organisation, they were facing a "dearth of information" after the extremist group ousted the democratically elected government on August 15. Meanwhile, the Journalists Association said despite appointing several spokespersons, reporters have been barred from accessing "real" information. The Afghan-based media organisation called access to information an "obstacle" in the Taliban regime while the journalists have lamented about the same.

Earlier on Monday, they urged the all-men government to take steps to fix the problem faced by the journalists. However, irrespective of journalists complain and demands, the deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the spokespersons there were no such problems in accessing the information, "if the journalists had tried to obtain the data as per the Islamic law".

He, however, clarified that the spokespersons would start interacting once they are done with their basic training. "As long as we are responsible, the cases are under investigation. Some of the people who were negligent toward the media were punished and introduced to the judicial system, but we haven't seen a big issue yet. There was some negligence for some reasons," Tolo News quoted Mujahid as saying.

"Some of the spokespersons will be in "direct" contact with the media once they are trained and graduated from the workshops," added Mujahid.

Meanwhile, Hojatullah Mujadidi, deputy of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association, stressed the real situation was different and urged the international organisations to support the freedom of speech and media. "It is really concerning. We call on international organizations that support the freedom of speech and media, and on the countries that have helped in the past, to support the Afghan media; otherwise, we will witness a great obstacle in the path of access to information in Afghanistan," said Mujadidi.

70% of media outlets in Afghanistan stop working

According to the data of the National Association of Journalists, more than 70% of media outlets in Afghanistan have either stopped working or cut down on manpower after facing a financial crisis. "40 per cent of the Afghan journalists are worried about their safety in Afghanistan and rest of them are living a difficult life as they have lost their jobs," said Masroor Lutfi, head of the national association of journalists. Earlier in September, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and South Asia Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) on September 3 urged the SAARC national governments and international communities to provide a safe haven to Afghan journalists seeking help. According to the international scribe federation, the situation for media workers on the ground was 'extremely challenging'.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE