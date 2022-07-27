Afghanistan: Kabul Reports Another Explosion In Karte Parwan Gurudwara; 2nd In A Month

A bomb blast has been reported on Wednesday inside a shop near the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the shop where the explosion took place belonged to a member of the Sikh community, which is in the thin majority in the Taliban-ruled country. While further details about the blast are awaited, it has been confirmed that the members of the Hindu and Sikh community are safe.

The attack comes just a day after Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Taliban's Minister of State, urged the Sikhs and the Hindus to return to Afghanistan. In a meeting with the members of the Hindu and Sikh Council, Wasi made the request while claiming that "security has been restored in the country". Before the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, the number of Sikh and Hindu minorities were approximately 600, which is believed to have further decreased.

A bomb explosion reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe. Further details awaited: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum



(Video Source: Indian World Forum) pic.twitter.com/icWM39lgtW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Second bomb attack in a month

As for the latest attack, it remains to be seen which terrorist organisation claims responsibility. Notably, this marked the second instance of a bomb blast in a Gurudwara in a month. Earlier on June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurudwara was rocked by an explosion, on June 18, that claimed around 50 lives including those of the Taliban members. A day later, ISIS-Khorasan issued a statement wherein it revealed that one of its Abu Mohammad al Tajiki was behind the attack.

The terrorist had used a range of ammunition including sub-machine guns, hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb to carry out the attack. After reports of the killing of minorities surfaced, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the cowardly act stating that the Khorasan is infamous for attacking the minority and threatening them to convert to Islam.

However, the Taliban claimed that the Sikh community commended their efforts in helping them manage the crisis and prevent further damage. Notably, the Karte Parwan Gurudwara has been a target of the terrorists on multiple occasions as in October 2021, a group of terrorists broke into the premises and tied up the guards.