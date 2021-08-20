Afghanistan: Kabul Sees Quiet Friday Prayers, Taliban Gunmen Spare Entrance Posts

Having earlier asked the imams of ensuring that the Afghans do not try to flee the country and offer namaz prayers for Friday peacefully, the Taliban on Thursday was absconding from the entrances of the Kabul mosques as the capital remained engulfed in the quiet. Sources told PTI that the Taliban gunmen that customarily patrol the areas around the mosques were missing during the afternoon Friday prayers. Neither were they seen enforcing the dress code restrictions on the Afghan population. Some mosques, in fact, had a larger turnout, much higher than the usual attendance. Earlier yesterday, the hardline Taliban ordered the Kabul imams to use the sermons and prayers to foster unity among the Afghans. The terror faction attempted to correct the image as it urged people not to flee the country and instead counter “negative propaganda” against them.

In the state-wide guidance, a commission of Taliban monitoring religious affairs and mosques said that the “benefits of state should be explained to all.” The former Afghan government had to guard the entrances of the mosques due to frequent bombings conducted by the Taliban on the civilian population. A Kabul resident Jawed Safi told PTI that he was pleased to watch the mosques secure for the first time, adding that “People were as normal, as in the past, but there were more of them.”

An imam in eastern Kabul, Bashir Wardak, meanwhile appealed for stopping the bloodshed and violence against the Afghanistan citizens. “Allah has ordered us to peace and brotherhood so we must get united,” he said in a remark, according to PTI. An attendee to the mosque, Qasim Ahmadi, told the agency that people were seen wearing jeans as they attended the Friday prayers. “There should be no restrictions on us, we are already Muslims,” he said, adding that the Taliban “should aim for an inclusive government in order to be successful.”

Anti-Taliban resistance takes back control in Baghlan province

Earlier today, the anti-Taliban resistance group took back control of the Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah districts in Baghlan province from the Taliban, killing about 60 Taliban terrorists in fierce fighting. Pro-democracy fighters opposing the Taliban’s fundamentalist regime unfurled the Afghan flag in the region. A Twitter account named after Panjshir Province posted footage in both Persian and English that portrayed Afghan fighters in the hotbed region of Taliban resistance clashing with Taliban, as the latter suffered heavy casualties. "Pul-e-Hesar district was taken back from the #Taliban and fighting is raging in Deh-e-Salah and Banu districts," the account tweeted at 8.40 am ET.

IMAGE CREDITS: AP