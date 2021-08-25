Afghanistan: Karzai, Abdullah Hold Meetings Amid Buzz Of Inclusion In Taliban's Council

Amid speculations that former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the chief of High Council for National Reconciliation, will be a part of the governing council of Taliban, the two leaders have been meeting members of different communities, probably in a bid to gather support. On Wednesday, Karzai and Abdullah met university professors and members of the Academy of Sciences and Civil Society.

In this meeting, in addition to discussing the educational system of the country and the problems of professors, there was an exchange of views on the resumption of the educational process in the country. The chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council and the former president assured that they will spare no effort to solve the problems of university professors, members of the Academy of Sciences and to resume the normal process of education in the country.

12-member committee to run Afghanistan

Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, sources have informed that a 12-member council formed by the terrorist group will run the war-torn country. The council, apart from the members of the Taliban, will also include members of the previous governments such as former President Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah, the chief of High Council for National Reconciliation. This is being done by the Taliban to realise its promise of running the country through an 'inclusive administration'.

"Afghanistan would be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate. So far, the council has agreed on Abdul Ghani Baradar, son of Taliban founder Mullah Yaqub, a high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, chief of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai, former Interior Minister Hanif Atmar, and leader of the Party of Islam Gulbuddin Hekmatyar," the source said.

Sources further added, "Talks are underway to appoint the remaining five members of the council." The statement comes days after Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai spoke to the Taliban representatives, and highlighted the importance of protecting the 'lives, property, and integrity' of the people of Afghanistan.

Taliban's ultimatum to US

On Tuesday, the Taliban gave an ultimatum to the United States after the Joe Biden administration hinted that it will be extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission. "The US should leave the country by August 31," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated. Following the G7 meeting on Tuesday over the Afghanistan crisis, US President Joe Biden decided to stick with the August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan

Thereafter, speaking to the media, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US is still aiming for the current deadline of August 31 for the final pull-out and evacuation operation from Afghanistan. "We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month,” Kirby said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said “several thousand” have gotten out since the airlift began.

The withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan on August 31 holds relevance for Afghanistan, as the terrorist group had earlier made it clear that no announcement in relation to the formation of government would be made until and unless the troops are 'fully and finally' withdrawn from the war-torn country.