Afghanistan: Landmine Explosion In Tirin Kut City Claims 3 Lives, 3 Injured

A landmine explosion in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province of Afghanistan killed three people and left three others injured on December 26. According to media reports, a local director for public health was injured in the explosion whose car hit a roadside bomb in the Garam Ab area, east of the city.

Militant groups have ramped up the attack in Afghanistan amid the preliminary results of Presidential elections, in which President Ashraf Ghani is set for a second term. In another attack targeted at the Afghan army, a suicide car bombing killed six soldiers and three other soldiers got injured on Thursday. The bomb was detonated out the military base and the insurgents tried to storm it but failed to do so after a brief exchange of fire. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack and said that the Afghan government has underreported the number of casualties.

Read: US To Start Withdrawing 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan Starting Next Week

Slew of attacks

Recently, another explosion jolted the eastern province of Paktia which killed an Afghan soldier and injured two others. The bomb went off when they were patrolling the Nozy Khwali area of the Samkani district. On December 17, 10 people were killed and 17 got injured in blasts in two separate incidents. At least 10 members of the same family died in a blast when their car detonated a roadside bomb in Khost province while travelling to a funeral in eastern Afghanistan.

Read: Afghanistan: Two Separate Blasts Kill One Afghan Soldier, Injures Two

The victims were travelling in a large station wagon-type vehicle when the blast occurred, said the officials. "The casualties include five men, two women and three children all from one family," said Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's governor. Provincial police spokesman Adil Haidar confirmed that the family was on its way Logar province to attend a funeral.

"They were travelling to Logar province to attend a funeral," said Adil Haidar, spokesperson of Provincial police. Interior ministry spokesperson said that it was a Taliban bomb placed by the side of the road but no organisation has claimed responsibility of the explosion. In another blast, five traffic police personnel and 12 civilians got injured in Mazar-i-sharif city of Balkh province.

Read: Afghanistan: Suicide Bombing Kills 6 Soldiers In Balkh Province

Read: Afghanistan: At Least 10 Dead, 17 Injured In Two Separate Blasts

(With ANI inputs)