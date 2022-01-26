Afghanistan: LGBTQ Community In Dire Straits Under Taliban Rule, Notes HRW

The rights of people from the LGBTQ community has come under jeopardy in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in August, last year. A report by the Human Rights Watch(HRW) has revealed that violence, gang rape and death threats have increased drastically under the Taliban regime. The report titled, "Even if you go the skies, we will find you" also throws light on the difficult situation members of the LGBTQ community is facing in Afghanistan.

HRW said it interviewed several people who were either attacked sexually or directly threatened by members of the Taliban due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. According to HRW, they were threatened by their own family members amid fear of being tortured by the Taliban or for the sake of their own safety.

The report revealed that several people from the LGBTQ community were forced to flee their homes to escape the Taliban and others who support the regime.

"Others watched as lives they had carefully built over the years disappeared overnight and (they) found themselves at risk of being targeted at any time because of their sexual orientation or gender identity," a part of the report read.

'For homosexuals, there can only be two punishments...': Afghan judge

It should be mentioned that Afghanistan's LGBTQ community were faced with a difficult situation even during the previous Ashraf Ghani-led government. In 2018, the government of President Ashraf Ghani had passed a law that explicitly criminalised same-sex relationships, and the previous penal code included vague language widely interpreted as making same-sex relations a criminal offence, the HRW report noted.

"For homosexuals, there can only be two punishments: either stoning, or he must stand behind a wall that will fall down on him," the report quoted an Afghan judge as telling the German tabloid, Bild.

"Despite making repeated pledges to respect human rights, the Taliban have engaged in widespread rights abuses since retaking control of the country. The danger now facing LGBT people in Afghanistan—in an environment devoid of legal protections, under authorities that have explicitly pledged not to tolerate LGBT people—is grave," the Human Rights Watch warned in its report.

Notably, after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to their earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, all their claims are fast turning into empty promises.

(Image: AP/ANI)