Afghanistan: Major Blast In Kabul's 10th District; Multiple Casualties Reported

A blast was reported in Kabul on Saturday, where there were multiple casualties. The blast was conducted with the use of vehicle-borne explosives, informed Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul Police Command. As per reports, the blast took place at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul. Security forces have arrived in the area to investigate the matter, reported TOLO News. Security forces have reportedly arrived in the region to investigate the incident.

This incident comes nearly a week after several people were injured in a blast caused by explosives carried on a bicycle in Kabul's Police District-4 on June 6. Notably, earlier, on May 25, three bombs shook the capital of Balkh province, killing at least nine people and injuring 15.

Terror attacks in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, on that same day, at least two worshippers were killed in a bomb at Kabul's Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque, according to officials. In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, stated that the Taliban must secure people's safety and prevent crimes.

"The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough. Preventing these horrid attacks and addressing the security & needs of all Afghans should be what the Taliban focus on," Amiri tweeted.

Previously, 30 people had been killed in the blast that took place at the fourth police district. Many people suffered injuries in the explosion at Hazrat Zekriya Mosque. As per the statement by the Emergency Hospital, at least 22 people were injured and five lost their lives while being taken to the hospital.