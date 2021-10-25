The Taliban acknowledged for the first time on Sunday, October 24, that the old government's (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) collapse was not in the people's best interests and did not occur in a planned manner. In a special interview with Tolo News, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid made the remarks. "In my opinion, Afghanistan was damaged by it because if war was stopped and we reached a meaningful negotiation, the situation would have been better and different from now. And the result would have avoided the collapse of institutions and the fleeing of people from the country," he stated, Tolo News reported.

According to the news agency, Mujahid stated that if peace negotiations between the two Afghan sides had persisted and culminated in the conclusion of the country's war, the situation would be better than it is now. Changes in the existing cabinet are possible, he continued, because the path for further dialogue has remained open. However, other countries' reservations about certain members of the administration are unacceptable. "We are reiterating, again and again, the terms of inclusivity means something like this ... If the aim is to include the people, we have already included various ethnicities in the current government, and they are part of the cabinet," he stated.

World community has not yet acknowledged the Taliban government

The Taliban's current Islamic Emirate government is not an inclusive government, also the women are not represented. Furthermore, there is no minority representation in the government. Over a month ago, the Islamic Emirate announced its cabinet. Despite the Islamic Emirate's diplomatic efforts, the world community has yet to acknowledge Afghanistan's current government.

According to Tolo News, Mujahid also chastised the US for withdrawing financial aid, claiming that the US is urging countries to withhold resources and refuse to recognise the caretaker government. On Friday, October 22, Afghanistan's military and political leaders released a statement declaring the formation of the High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. According to it, the alliance tries to establish peace through discussion, and members may also take up arms as part of their military-defence strategy. The Council's members, on the other hand, are yet to be announced. Several former government officials, as well as several Mujahideen leaders, are claimed to be members of the organisation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP