Afghanistan: Massive Bomb Blast At Gurdwara Road, No Casualties Reported

Just a day after the Taliban marked 100 days of its rule, Afghanistan was hit by another “massive bomb” blast. The explosion took place on Thursday at Gurdwara Road, Karte Parwan in the country capital Kabul. Notably, there are 235 Hindus and Sikhs still left in the central Asian country.

A video shared by Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Twitter shows ambulances rushing to the scene. In his tweet, Sirsa also wrote he has been informed by the Sangat in Kabul that they are safe. However, he emphasised that the situation in Afghanistan was “becoming uglier by the day.”

A massive bomb blast reported at Gurdwara Road, Karte Parwan in Kabul

The Sangat of Kabul apprised me they are safe but situation in Afghanistan is becoming uglier by the day

There are 235 Hindu & Sikhs still in Afghanistan

Another blast in Kabul, this evening.

Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita targetted

Earlier on October 16, armed Islamic radicals, hailing from a ‘special unit’ barged into the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. In a statement released later, the president of the Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok, stated that armed men from the Special Unit of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan entered the Gurudwara and “intimidated the community at the gurdwara and abused sanctity of holy place,” ANI reported.

The heavily armed men not only forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan but also threatened the guards and worshippers. The men raided the premises and warned of dire consequences. “They’re not only raiding the gurdwara but also the entire premises of community school attached next to it. The security guards of the gurdwara initially prevented them from entering but they were also threatened with dire consequences and also manhandled,” Chandhok said.

