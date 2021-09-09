Afghanistan: Massive Protests In Faizabad As Women Take Forefront To Resist Taliban

As the battle between the Taliban and National Resistance Front continues to escalate, people in the Afghan city of Faizabad took to the streets to support the resistance movement. On Wednesday, scores of people coalesced in the northeastern city, raising slogans such as 'Long Live Panjshir" and "Long Live Resistance" as they slammed the Taliban and their ultra-austere set of rules. Meanwhile, the Taliban, in its latest diktat, have introduced several ‘conditions’ to restrict protests in the country such as the compulsion to present slogans to the group before raising them publicly.

A protest was organised by the women of the city who called for their fundamental rights. Although the Taliban had vowed to allow women to get educated and work, they imposed stringent restrictions on them, including a ban on sports and co-education. Notably, during their previous regime, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative to accompany them. Some of the more gruesome acts by the Taliban include public executions.

Afghan women have been calling for the recognition of women’s political, economic and social rights. On Wednesday, women hit the streets in the capital city of Kabul to call for ease in restrictions. Just a day later, dozens more held demonstrations in the western Afghan city of Herat.

It’s not only Afghan women who pays the prices or fails, it’s worldwide women community which fails everyday!

Taliban killed 2 women n Faizabad, Badakhshan province’s protests against Pakistani interferences n Afghanistan & to ask basic women’s rights within Taliban’s government. pic.twitter.com/S76yX0inLK — Zarifa Ghafari (@Zarifa_Ghafari) September 8, 2021

Taliban issues diktat to curb protests

Just a day after announcing a caretaker government for Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed restrictions on protests in the country. As the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan (NRFA) continues to call for the Taliban's ousting, hundreds of people have taken to the streets demanding democracy in the country. However, the insurgents, in their latest diktat, have put in stringent conditions to curb the growing resistance.

According to Pajhwok News, all people wanting to stage protests would be required to take permission from Ministers of Justice of the recently minted Taliban government. Additionally, the purpose, slogans, place, time and all 'other' details of the demonstration need to be shared by the people. Furthermore, full details of the protests are needed to be shared with security officials 24 hours prior to the demonstrations.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)