TS Tirumurti, Chair of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee, has expressed concern over the links between Taliban, Al Qaeda, Lashkar e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. He said that the recent 1988 Committee report to the Security Council has mentioned the ties between the Taliban, mainly through the Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda and foreign terrorists remain close. In his opening remark as Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Tirumurti highlighted "serious concerns" that Afghanistan might become a safe haven for Al Qaeda and other terror groups in the region.

TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN asserted that Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover witnessed a consequential change in the latter half of 2021, as per the ANI report. He underlined that the links between the Taliban, Al Qaeda and terrorist entities proscribed by the Security Council like Lashkar e-Tayyiba and Jaish-eh-Mohammad are a matter of serious concern. He asserted that the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan also poses a security threat outside the region, including parts of Afghanistan, where terrorist groups will try to emulate the Taliban, according to ANI. During his speech, Tirumurti also recalled developments in South and South-East Asia including the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka.

Tirumurti recalls terrorist attacks in Pulwama, Afghanistan & Philippines

In his speech, Tirumurti also recalled the terrorist attack on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in 2019 which resulted in the killing of 40 Indian security personnel and noted that the attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad. He also mentioned the churches attack in Indonesia in 2015, Abu Sayyaf Group attacked Catholic Cathedral in the Philippines and ISIL-Khorasan attacked Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul. He also underlined the threat posed by the misuse of ICT including new technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics for terrorist activities are also on the rise.

'Perpetrators Enjoy state support and hospitality': Rajesh Parihar

Rajesh Parihar, Counsellor recalled the sacrifice of 40 brave Indian security personnel who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. He stressed that the terrorist threat posed by State-sponsored terrorism has remained high in the South Asia region with UN-designated terror groups like LeT, HuM and JeM who continue to operate in the regions targeting civilians and security personnel. He asserted that the victims of terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama are yet to get justice and the perpetrators responsible for the attack continue to walk free, "still enjoying state support and hospitality."

In his speech, Rajesh Parihar said that the growth of extremist ideology has strengthened in the neighbouring state due to the patronage of radical outfits. He underlined that heads of the terrorist organization in the South Asia region spread hatred against India and other countries in the region using social media. Parihar stated that they need to "call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots" and hold them accountable for their actions.

Inputs from ANI

