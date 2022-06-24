Afghanistan May Face A Cholera Outbreak After Tremor That Killed 1000, UN Agency Warns

Afghanistan could face widespread cholera outbreaks with half a million cases of acute diarrhoea already reported in wake of the recent earthquake. A 6.1 magnitude tremor jolted the central Asian country early on Wednesday and has left more than 1,000 people dead. Additionally, at least 1,500 people have been injured, with their homes completely obliterated.

Amidst the disaster, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said cholera outbreaks in the aftermath of quakes were a “serious concern’ adding that preparations were underway. “Cholera outbreaks in the aftermath of earthquakes are of particular and serious concern. Already, 500,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea have been confirmed across the country. Preparations to avoid an outbreak are underway,” it said in an online statement. Experts have opined that with obstruction in the supply of safe water and contaminated conditions around, epidemic outbreaks are imminent in the aftermath of a disaster.

Furthermore, the UN organisation also detailed the humanitarian aid sent to the disaster-hit province. "Immediate humanitarian assistance dispatched to affected areas included 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatments covering 36,000 people for three months by WHO," it said. Additionally, it has also sent core relief items consisting of tents, blankets, plastic sheeting, and kitchen sets. According to OCHA, priority needs include emergency shelter and non-food items, food assistance, health and WASH support.

At least 2,000 homes destroyed

The quake was centred in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department. The disaster prompted a rare move from Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who publicly appealed to the international community for help. At least, 2,000 homes were destroyed by the quake, according to a report by The Associated Press.

OCHA also gave a situation report on rescue operations. "On the evening of 22 June, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that 90% of search and rescue operations had been finalised. Additional assessments are taking place today to verify this, however, and casualties may rise further," it said, adding, "Humanitarian partners are continuing to assist affected families in Paktika and Khost provinces in coordination with the de-facto authorities, including the Office for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs (ANDMA) and the Ministry of Defense, who has led search and rescue efforts to date."

(Image: AP)