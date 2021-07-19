Afghanistan MoD Warns Taliban Of 'repercussions', Calls Them Back To Negotiation Table

Afghanistan Defense Minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi on Monday warned the Taliban that they can't succeed in a war against Kabul. The Minister of Defense in a video said that the Afghan government will continue to fight until peace is restored. Mohammadi once again called the Taliban to the negotiation table.

In a video released ahead of Eid, the Afghan Defense Minister can be seen warning the Taliban of repercussions if they continue to attack the country. In the video, Mohammadi says that the Kabul is ready to defend its security forces and the country. The minister goes on to say that the nation knows that the war is not a possible solution, and he once again called on the Taliban to the negotiating table. Mohammadi also warned the Taliban saying that it would be a ‘nightmare’ for the Taliban if they don’t come to terms with the Afghan nation.

"Our current war is to defend Afghanistan and the Nation, we are fighting for the dignity and for achieving peace, the Afghan people know that war is not the possible solution and now the Taliban knows that the people are uprising against them, so that is why the group must stop their war against the Afghan Nation and return to peace negotiations once again," Bismillah Mohammadi said.

Joint statement by Afghanistan government and Taliban

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the Afghan government and Taliban have issued a joint statement amid the violence in the country. According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews, both sides have now agreed to prevent civilian casualties and protect the country’s civilian infrastructure. As per reports, the two sides have also agreed to cooperate with humanitarian assistance, following a meeting in Doha.

Taliban agrees for a 3-month ceasefire; puts forth conditions

Earlier, the insurgent group had announced that it was willing to follow a ceasefire agreement if the government agreed to their demand of freeing 7,000 militants imprisoned in Afghanistan. According to reports, the Taliban have now captured over 150-180 districts in the country. The clashes in the country had earlier intensified following a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the region. The withdrawal was announced as a first since the Afghanistan War began 20 years ago. A United States intelligence report had earlier informed that Kabul could fall within six months after the US troops' withdrawal.

