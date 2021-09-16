Afghanistan: Multiple Rockets Fired At Kabul's Chamtalah Power Station

In the latest development to the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, another rocket blast was reported in Kabul's Khair Khaneh area on Thursday night. According to local reports, multiple rockets hit the Chamtalah Power Station area in north Kabul, just two weeks after a massive terrorist bombing had rocked the capital city claiming the lives of over 160 people.

"Several rockets hit Khair Khana in PD11, Kabul. Confirming the incident, residents said that rockets were fired at the Chamtalah substation in the city," Aamaj News reported.

The purpose and nature of these explosions that took place around 9 pm are still unknown. At the moment, no details are available about the extent of damage or the number of casualties, if any. While no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, all eyes are on the ISIS-K (Islamic State-Khorasan), which had recently carried out rocket attacks near the Kabul International Airport.

ساعت پیش چندین انفجار در شمال کابل رخ داده، هنوز هدف و نوعیت این انفجارها معلوم نیست. pic.twitter.com/q4KyOiwncN — Bashir Ahmad Qasani (@AhmadQasani) September 16, 2021

Rocket attacks target Kabul Airport amid US withdrawal

Several rockets were fired towards the capital's airport, a day before the US formally winded up its 20-year-old Afghanistan mission. The rockets were launched from a four-door seat sedan in the capital's neighbourhood Chahr-e-Shaheed. Some of the rockets also struck residential blocks in Kabul's Salim Karwan neighbourhood.

Prior to that, the Islamic State group launched a deadly suicide bombing at one of the airport gates that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US troops. The airport had become the epicentre of chaos since the Taliban took control over Kabul. The United States military struck back against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport. The US launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangarhar, killing 2 terrorists.

On August 30, 2021, the US pulled out all of its military presence from Afghanistan ending the 20-year-old war and once again paving way for a Taliban 2.0 regime.