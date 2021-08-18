Afghanistan Musters 'Resistance' Against Taliban; Republic Accesses Videos From Panjshir

In a super-exclusive report from Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, the Republic Media Network has accessed seven 'never-seen-before' videos of the anti-Taliban resistance. The clips shot in Anaba district in Panjshir show a large convoy of soldiers passing through the main area of Panjshir waving the northern alliance flag.

Republic shows the world the face of anti-Taliban Resistance

Another video shows commandos who served in the Afghanistan army now rallying behind 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmed Massoud. Locals of Panjshir told Republic that training of the commandos to fight the Taliban has begun in the higher reaches of Panjshir valley.

Meanwhile, the number of commandos who have joined the anti-Taliban front is not yet known. Republic, however, has confirmed that soldiers from the national army have joined the armed resistance. Ahmad Massoud, son of late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and Afghan commandos have addressed those who have joined the resistance saying that they will not surrender before the Taliban.

'Panjshir the last battle of democracy'

Head of Foreign Relations for the National Resistance Front, Ali Nazary on Wednesday said that Panjshir, which is over 100 km away from Afghanistan's capital Kabul is the last bastion of democracy in the country. He said that the resistance is led by Ahmed Massoud.

"Panjshir is the last bastion of democracy and freedom in Afghanistan and the resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son if the late Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud," Nazary said in a statement.

He further said that Panjshir has turned into a safe haven for all those threatened by the Taliban. "The resistance will continue until freedom is brought to all of Afghanistan’s people," he added.

Panjshir Valley is still free from the Taliban as the insurgents have taken control over most of the country, fuelled by the exit of US and NATO troops.

Ahmad Massoud has formed an anti-Taliban front. Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh who declared himself as the country's legitimate caretaker is also here and supporting the resistance. Recently, a picture of the caretaker President and Massoud also surfaced on social media platforms. Saleh and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum have also united against the extremists.

New - Anti Taliban commanders, including VP Saleh and Ahmad Massoud are in #Panjsher right now. pic.twitter.com/xYH02Jao1E — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 16, 2021

Taliban takes over most of Afghanistan

After the Taliban reached Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. Since then, Kabul airport has become a crisis point where hundreds of thousands of Afghans have reached in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Ghani, meanwhile, is confirmed to have fled to the UAE where he has been welcomed on 'humanitarian grounds'.

The extremists had been overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2001, however, it swiftly gained strength and took control over Afghanistan after the exit of US and NATO troops.

