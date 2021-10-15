Afghanistan National Women Football Team Players Evacuated From Kabul To Qatar

At least 100 women footballers including members of the national football team were safely evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Thursday, 14 October on a flight to Doha, an official of the Qatari government said. In a tweet accompanied by a video showing the evacuees, Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar's assistant foreign minister said that around 100 footballers and their families including female players are on board on the eighth passenger’s flight from Kabul.

Al-Khater said that the eighth passenger’s flight was also the “biggest flight” till now with at least 357 passengers on board for the first time. Apart from the players of the national women football team, other people who were evacuated from the war-torn nation were citizens from New Zealand. The video showed the passengers boarding the Qatar airlines from Kabul. Reportedly, Qatar worked with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for the evacuation of the players including the ones on the national team.

The 8th passengers flight from Kabul just arrived in Qatar. This is the biggest flight thus far with 357 passengers on board and for the first time we have citizens from New Zealand 🇳🇿. Also around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/93ehot2urN — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) October 14, 2021

The seventh passenger’s flight took off from Kabul International Airport on 11 October and Al-Khatar had stated that there were over 300 passengers on board. The people who landed at Hamad International Airport earlier this week included Afghan citizens, members of the parliament, United Nations (UN) diplomats, journalists and even citizens of other nations such as Australia, Japan, the US.

The 7th passengers flight took off from Kabul International Airport coming to Hamad International Airport. More than 300 passengers including Afghan citizens, Afghan MPs , UN affiliates, Journalists as well as citizens from 🇦🇺 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/oOdxCF0Jx0 — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) October 11, 2021

FIFPRO helped players from the Afghan team

The latest Qatari flight with Afghan’s national women football team players came after the international players’ union, FIFPRO in August assisted several players from the team to secure a flight from Kabul to Australia with the assistance of the Scott Morrison-led government. In a statement in August, the union had said in a statement, “These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid.”

Even in September, members of the women’s youth football team was evacuated to Pakistan. Meanwhile, other members of the national team of Afghanistan were sheltered in Portugal. Concerns surrounding especially the rights of the women spiked drastically, especially after the Taliban claimed control of the country on August 15 after arching into the capital of Kabul. While the former Afghan government fell to the insurgents, there were fears that the outfit would reimpose the repressive laws against women and girls left in the country.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter