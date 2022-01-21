Afghanistan: NFRA Calls For Resisting Taliban's Brutality Amid Panjshir Valley Holdout

As the citizens of Afghanistan continue to be in a grave situation after more than 5 months since the Taliban takeover, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), who has been continuously condemning the Taliban for their actions issued a video message to the people of Afghanistan, which is accessed by Republic. In the message, NRFA stated that they urge the Afghans to not be silent and that the Taliban cannot be tolerated.

NRFA's message further continued by stating that their women are being taken away, and such brutality will not be tolerated by them. NRFA claimed that they will support the Afghans if they raise their voice and fight the Taliban in Kapisa Province. They also said that right now they are raising the NRFA flag and that they will continue their war until death.

Their brotherhood and collaboration would continue

In the message, NRFA also stated that they wouldn't be remembered as a spy or as someone who sold their land in the eyes of the world. They further said that they will fight, and they hope that the world will remember their good deeds as Afghan National Hero Ahmad Shah Masoud and General Raziq did in defending their homeland. They claims that they would succeed and that their brotherhood and collaboration would continue, and they would stand up to the puppets, obeying the resistance leader Ahmad Masoud, and fighting the enemy till death.

Meanwhile, NRFA fighters in Panjshir Valley are still fighting the Taliban with the extremist group. NRFA has been condemning the Taliban's large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir since the terrorist group gained control of Kabul in mid-August. They have repeatedly claimed that they will continue to fight the Taliban. After Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, Panjshir Province remains the only holdout, with resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud.

NRFA refutes claims that acting Amir Khan Motaqi met with Ahmad Masoud

Earlier, last week, Zabiullah Mujahid, who is Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Spokesman for Afghanistan stated that the Afghan delegation, led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi, met with NRFA leader Ahmad Masoud in Iran. However, NRFA has denied the claims that acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi met with the NRFA's leader in Iran, Khaama Press.

Image: AP