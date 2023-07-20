University Entrance Exam Afghanistan Latest News

Amid the ongoing political crisis over the rights and liberties of women in Kabul, the National Examination Authority of Afghanistan (NEXA) said that only male students will be appearing in the University Entrance Examination this year. The exam body in the country said that the appearance of male candidates was notified by the Taliban-installed Ministry of Higher Education in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

On August 15 2021, the Taliban brutally overthrew the country’s ruling regime, to establish its reign in the conflict-stricken country. Since then the women in the country have been barred from entering universities and other public places. These restrictions have led to a rise in protests across the country and several male students also conducted demonstrations to safeguard women’s right to education.

“A letter arrived from the Ministry of Higher Education saying that only male students should be recruited. So, this is the responsibility of the Ministry of Higher Education to decide who should be giving tests and who should not. NEXA has no responsibility for this,” NEXA wrote on Twitter on July 18. Meanwhile, the female students called on the Talibani authorities to allow them to continue attending classes. "Unfortunately, the interim government has failed in this regard and has not been able to reopen the doors of the schools and universities for the girls,” said Suraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist told Tolo News.

د سږ کال کانکور آزموینې په برخه کې د لوړو زده کړو وزارت له لوري يوازې د نارینه محصلانو جذب مکتوب راغلی دی؛ فلهذا دا کار د عالي تحصیلاتو دی، چې له چا څخه ازموينه اخلي او يا يې نه اخلي.

او په دې برخه کې د ازموينو ملي اداره کوم مسؤليت په غاړه نه لري. — ادارهٔ ملی امتحانات - ازما - د ازموینو ملي اداره (@NExA_gov_af) July 18, 2023

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to respect us as humans, as girls, and reopen the doors of the schools and allow us to take university entrance examinations,” a student named Kubra told the Afghan news outlet. In another post, NEXA made it clear that it will abide by the authorities' guidelines and follow the usual procedure. They also stressed that the questions of the examination will be based on the current curriculum. In December last year, several male students walked out of the examination hall and took to the street to protest against the country’s regressive laws.

I am encouraged to see that the new restriction of Taliban against the women rights sparked widespread outrage and protest in Afghanistan and abroad. The Afghan diaspora in various countries should also play role by staging peaceful demonstrations in Geneva and other countries. pic.twitter.com/HAunt9HSav — Imtiaz Wazir (@ImtiazWazir20) December 21, 2022

US envoy to Afghanistan showcases her support for women education

The United States Special Envoy to Afghanistan Rina Amiri showcased her support for women’s demand to take part in the exams. “Stand with Afghan girls’ demand to be allowed to take university exams. Their success will be Afghanistan’s success, leading to food on the table, an improved economy & future,” Amiri wrote on Twitter. “The Taliban should put the country and people before their ideology,” she insisted. According to Tolo News, NEXA stated that the examination in the conflict-stricken country will be held in five rounds. The first round will be conducted in eleven provinces, the second round in 12, the third round in 10 and the final round will be held in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The body states that the fifth round will give those who missed the chance to appear in the exams an opportunity to take the tests.