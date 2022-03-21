Afghanistan: NRF Fighter Raises Battle Call, Vows To Remove Taliban Presence In Panjshir

More than seven months after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, they are still facing resistance from the National Resistance Front (NRF) as one NRF fighter shared a video message for the Taliban leaders specifically for the Taliban's Defence and Interior Ministers. He stated that he is talking to the Defence and Interior Ministers of the Taliban and claimed that they are in their positions in the Panjshir Hindukush mountains and that they would defeat the Taliban in Panjshir.

He further claimed that the Taliban would be forced to retreat to Zabul, Paktiya, and their own provinces. He also stated that they control this land in Panjshir. He referred to the Taliban as 'puppets' and said that they will be defeated shortly. In the Panjshir province, the Taliban continues to experience resistance from the NRF, ever since they took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

10,000 Taliban fighters arrived in Panjshir last month

Late last month it was reported that 10,000 Taliban fighters arrived in Panjshir, preparing to launch a major onslaught against NRF soldiers. The report said that the Taliban sent at least seven helicopters and four trucks. According to the local report, on February 21, the NRF tracked down one of the Taliban's helicopters in the Anaba district. One of the NRF's commanders claimed that at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed in Panjshir during an ambush.

Afghanistan's former Vice President and NRF leader Amrullah Saleh has slammed the Taliban leadership, accusing it of helping Pakistan-backed terrorists. He also chastised the militant group for naming "most-wanted" commander Sirajuddin Haqqani as Afghanistan's Interior Minister. Last month, Saleh asserted that NRF forces are ready to confront Taliban attacks. He further added that NRF fighters will begin fighting the Taliban in Badakhshan province in the following month.

NRF members were arrested in connection death of seven vaccinators in Kunduz

In the meanwhile, last week two NRF members were arrested in connection with the death of seven vaccinators in the northern province of Kunduz. However, the group denied that its members had killed polio vaccine recipients as part of an effort to eradicate the crippling virus, according to local media.

Image: AP