Afghanistan: NRF Says 22 Taliban Militants Killed In Panjshir, Taliban Refutes Claim

Sebghatullah Ahmadi, a spokesperson for the National Resistance Front (NRF), claimed that 22 Taliban terrorists were killed in fights with the front in a statement. However, local Taliban leaders in Panjshir, Afghanistan, rejected the reports, alleging that only three were wounded. According to an NRF spokesperson, 6 Taliban fighters were detained and 7 Taliban tanks were completely destroyed.

“Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members,” spokesman for the Taliban governor's spokesman in Panjshir province, Abu Bakr Siddiqui claimed at a press briefing on May 9.

While the NRF says that the Taliban are under siege in Panjshir and have suffered fatalities, a Taliban spokesman for the region claims that their "operation" to clear NRF members in the AbdullahKhel area has caused the latter to retreat to the mountains, Khaama Press reported on May 9.

However, public sources in Panjshir province state that two military helicopters evacuated all Taliban bodies and wounded to Kabul on May 9. The bodies taken to Kabul were also said to have been returned to the provinces, according to various media reports.

10 NRF members killed in the conflict

Over the last few days, reports have surfaced of battles between the Islamic Emirate forces and the Resistance Front forces. At least 10 Resistance Front members were killed in the conflict, according to the Panjshir governor's spokesman. According to Tolo News, he also stated that the issue is under control.

Meanwhile, the Resistance Front announced the deaths of six of its members and claimed control of parts of Panjshir's Dara and Abshar districts. The Resistance Front, on the other hand, stated that the Islamic Emirate's forces had suffered considerable fatalities.

The Panjshir Valley is notorious for its resistance to invasion. During the 1980s, Afghan mujahideen under Ahmad Shah Massoud, Massoud’s father, repelled repeated Soviet incursions into the valley during Moscow’s 10-year war in Afghanistan. Following the Soviet's withdrawal and the collapse of Afghanistan’s communist government, Massoud remained alive during the factional struggle that followed and successfully defended the valley from the Taliban until 2001.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP