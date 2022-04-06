Afghanistan: NRFA Continues To Attack Taliban; Launches Offensive In Takhar Province

In Afghanistan, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) launched an offensive on the Taliban in Takhar. While scaling up its operations against the incumbent hardline Islamist regime, the NRFA has announced its objective to take over districts in the said province.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the NRFA troops are seen launching incessant attacks on the Taliban with the movement of heavy artillery and ammunition in the area. Sources confirmed that the NRFA had been vigilant and defensive since the takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and they have hardened its mission to reinstate a civilian government in Afghanistan recently.

The latest clash in Takhar comes after NRFA ambushed Taliban militants in Panjshir on April 1 which severely wounded 12 Taliban fighters.

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan continue to fight Taliban regime

Despite it being 7 months since the Taliban takeover, and the severe conditions of the snow-clad valley, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and acting Vice President Amrullah Saleh continues a tough resistance against the Taliban, resulting in several Talibani casualties.

On February 21, the NRF tracked down one of the Taliban's helicopters in the Anaba district. One of the resistance front's commanders claimed that at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed in Panjshir during an ambush. Last month, an NRF fighter shared a video message for the Taliban leaders dubbing them as 'puppets', and asserting that the militant group will be defeated shortly.

Reportedly in February 2022, the Taliban sent 5 helicopters to the Panjshir Valley and launched airstrikes against their hideouts in the Hindukush mountains. In response, the Resistance forces activated their heavy weaponry in the peaks of Hindukush, and claimed they were 'ready for any kind of response'.

After sending its helicopters, the Resistance stated that around 10,000 Taliban fighters arrived in Panjshir, preparing to launch an onslaught against NRF soldiers.