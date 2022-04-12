Afghanistan: NRFA Escalates Offensive Against Taliban; Launches Guerilla Attacks

As the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) continues to scale its operations against the Taliban, it has now launched a new wave of attacks on the incumbent hardline Islamist regime.

As per sources, NRFA fighters are now carrying out multiple guerrilla attacks on the Taliban in Panjshir and Andarab Valley of Baghlan province further clearly making an attempt to outpower the Taliban. In exclusive visuals from the areas, the NRF forces can be seen waiting in the pockets of Afghanistan, especially in the Panjshir and Andarab regions.

This came as a part of a continuous resistance shown by the National Resistance Force ever since the Taliban had overturned the Afghanistan government and returned to power further leading to an ongoing security threat in the country. Following that, the Panjshir valley which is said to be a stronghold of the NRF is still out of the Taliban's control and thus they have been deploying reinforcements in the Panjshir valley as well as the Andarab mountains amid escalations in fighting with the resistance force.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan continues to fight the Taliban regime

The attacks and counterattacks between the Taliban and the resistance forces have been ongoing for weeks now. In certain videos accessed previously, Taliban choppers were also seen patrolling the NRFA hideouts. However, the resistance forces have been managing to ward off any attacks from the Taliban.

This came in view of thousands of Taliban fighters reaching Panjshir to launch a major attack against the NRFA forces in the coming days. While the war between both the forces continues to escalate, Afghanistan's former Vice President and NRF leader Amrullah Saleh in a tweet on April 9, 2022, had stated that the NRF successfully defended against the Taliban offensive. Stating that the Taliban forces suffered several injuries, he said, "The 3rd Pak backed Talib militia offensive to root out the resistance from Andarab failed. It is now an invincible valley."

The 3rd Pak backed Talib militia offensive to root out the resistance from Andarab failed. It is now an invincible valley.Talibs suffered several casualities not only in the hands of the resistance but also due to rifts & incoherence in them. Creepy occupation of Afg is failing — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) April 9, 2022

The valley is perhaps the best known for Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was also known as the Lion of Panjshir. He not just mobilised the people but also played a major role in resisting both the Soviets and the Taliban. However, after he was killed days before the 9/11 attacks, his son Ahmad Massoud following the footsteps of his father formed the Northern Resistance Front (NRF).

Image: Republic World