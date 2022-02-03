A video clip has surfaced recently suggesting the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) is planning to ambush the Taliban. The video clip shows a few NRFA fighters walking through a snow-capped hill in their attempt to ambush the Taliban, which gained control of the war-ravaged country in August last year. The NRFA has repeatedly denounced the extremist group's large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir. The NRFA fighters claimed last month that they have also initiated a "targeted operation" against the Taliban, and also vowed to continue their resistance against the group.

After Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, Panjshir province remained the lone defiant holdout, with resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, battling the Taliban. The Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has turned into a significant battleground for the Taliban as they are yet to gain control over the country's lone free region. According to the NRFA, an increasing number of people are joining the organisation to combat the Taliban's reign.

Afghanistan's Resistance Front suggests 'transitional government'

It is worth mentioning here that Afghanistan's Resistance Front suggested a transitional government to the Taliban to lead the war-torn country as both sides met in Tehran last month. However, the meeting between the two sides ended with no meaningful outcomes. The delegation in Iran was led by Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who claimed they had "productive conversations" with the Resistance Front's team, Tolo News reported.

Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The Taliban have also stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Ahmad Massoud