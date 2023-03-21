Afghanistan: One Woman & Five Children Killed In Grenade Explosion In Ghor Province

A total of six individuals, including a mother and five children, lost their lives as a result of a grenade explosion in the central Ghor province of Afghanistan on Monday, reported Kabul-based Khaama Press. The explosion occurred on March 19 inside a residential home located in Ghorqand village, situated near Ferozkoh, the capital city of Ghor province.

As per Abdulhai Zaeem, the director of information and culture for the province, who spoke to reporters, the tragedy unfolded as the children were playing with a hand grenade while inside their house. In Afghanistan, unexploded military supplies left behind from decades of war frequently result in casualties, particularly among children.

Mortar shell claims lives of two children

Logar Province witnessed a tragic incident on March 17, as two children lost their lives and two others were wounded after being struck by an unexploded mortar shell.

The people of Afghanistan, especially women and children, have been overwhelmingly affected by the consequences of several decades of war. Apart from losing their loved ones and enduring terrible situations during years of war and political instability, they continue to bear the burden of its aftermath.

The absence of adequate measures to educate mothers and children about the lethal dangers of landmines, mortar shells, and other military equipment renders the population susceptible to such incidents across Afghanistan.

The state of women & children in Afghanistan is concerning

The state of women and children in Afghanistan following the Taliban 2.0 takeover is concerning, as there are reports of violations of their rights and freedoms. The Taliban has a history of suppressing women's rights during their previous rule in the 1990s.

There have been reports of forced marriages, restrictions on girls' education, and limitations on women's participation in public life. Many families are also struggling to meet their basic needs, with women and children often bearing the brunt of the economic hardship caused by the current situation.