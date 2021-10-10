Afghanistan: Over 100 Afghan Nationals Leave For Kabul from India Via Tehran

Ever since the terror outfits of Afghanistan took control of Kabul, the horrific footage of hundreds and thousands leaving the war-ravaged country had shaken the world to its core. After the August 15 incident, Afghan nationals in large numbers fled from Kabul, taking shelter in different countries with a fear of never returning to the Taliban-governed country. Even now, hundreds of Afghan nationals are desperately waiting at Kabul airport to leave the Taliban-governed country; more than 100 Afghan nationals have left to return to Afghanistan. These people have left India of their free will and resided in the country for months due to various reasons.

According to news agency PTI, these Afghan nationals who left for Kabul were mainly the ones who had visited India for medical treatment or business purposes before August 15, 2021. On Friday, the first batch of 106 Afghan nationals boarded a Mahan Airlines flight that reached Kabul via Tehran. An official stated that the flight would reach Kabul airport within a few hours. He also said that more Afghan nationals are likely to leave India to return to Afghanistan in the coming days. "We expect more such flights in the coming weeks for the return of all the stranded Afghans," he said.

The people who have left India to settle back in the Taliban-ruled country were running out of finances and facing trouble fulfilling their needs. Earlier, the central government had issued orders for Afghan nationals on leaving India. However, this time, the Afghan embassy reached out to the central government to permit them to return to their country. Earlier, the Afghan embassy had asked Pakistan's High Commission in Delhi to allow Afghan nationals to reach Kabul via Pakistan's land route. However, the Afghan embassy got a nod from Iran's embassy, facilitating their travel on an Iranian airline. This development came a month after Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority urged India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation to resume air travel operated by Afghanistan's Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airline to and from Delhi. However, the Indian government has not yet given any permission to resume flight facilities directly to Kabul.

Afghanistan's current situation

Ever since the hardline Islamist group took control of Kabul, they have been trying different ways to smoothly run the country, while the idea of shedding their brutal image to gain the support of the international community remains their top priority. Notably, the Taliban regime is also trying hard to gain international recognition while keeping women and girls' issues untouched. On the other hand, the country is also witnessing a massive chaotic situation after bomb blasts in Said Abad mosque, belonging to the minority Shia Muslim community in Kunduz province, which reportedly killed more than 100 people. The responsibility for the attack was taken by ISIS, making it more difficult for the Taliban to rule the nation.

