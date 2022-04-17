Afghanistan: Pakistan Airstrikes Kills Over 40 Civilians Including Children In 2 Provinces

Pakistan conducted airstrikes in areas of two provinces of Afghanistan, Khost and Kunar on Friday night which killed over 40 Afghan civilians, including children. The incident was condemned by the officials in Afghanistan. A journalist and the founder of Afghan peace watch, Habib Khan shared a Tweet stating that Pakistani military aircraft bombed Afghan soil under Taliban control for the first time, killing over 40 civilians. He also claimed that Pakistan has been murdering Afghans for decades through its proxy forces.

He also shared photos and videos of the victims and urged the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International to investigate Pakistani war crimes in Afghanistan. Local officials in the provinces of Khost and Kunar stated on Saturday that Pakistani aircraft had begun airstrikes in several sections of the provinces. Following the incident, the Taliban summoned Pakistan's envoy, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, to express their displeasure with the occurrence to the Pakistan government.

Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul was Summoned

Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, and Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund, the country's acting deputy Defence Minister criticized Pakistani forces' attacks. The Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan stated, "the Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul was Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. Along with the Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces, stressing the prevention of such acts."

Analysts say the strikes show Pakistan's direct interference and violation of Afghan national sovereignty, according to Tolo News. Sadeq Shinwari, a political expert stated that the Pakistani airstrikes and ground operations in Khost and Kunar along the Durand Line are a blatant violation and interference in Afghan airspace and territory.

Seven Pakistani servicemen were killed by Afghan militants

Pakistani airstrikes come as seven Pakistani servicemen were killed when Afghan militants ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. However, it is unknown if the airstrikes were a retaliatory action. Pakistani media suggests that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a Pashtun Islamist terrorist group, was attacked in the Khost and Kunar provinces.

Image: AP/ Representative