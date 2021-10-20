'Afghanistan People Facing Great Challenges After US Exit': Ex Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

A day after stepping down from the position of US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad said that Afghan people are facing 'great challenges' after the US withdrawal from the war-torn country. Through a series of tweets, Khalilzad announced his resignation after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted his same on October 19.

"Today, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. It has been an honor to serve the American people again," Khalilzad wrote.

Reflecting on the vulnerable conditions of the Afghan people, Khalilzad mentioned in his tweet, "U.S. forces are out, and the war is over for the United States, but this is not the final chapter. The Afghan people face great challenges ahead, including on the economy and security," and added that he will "remain committed" to the possibility of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the wider region.

It is to be noted that Khalilzad had decided to step down in May after US President Joe Biden announced a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. His stepping down also comes amid the State Department Inspector General's announcement of opening a series of investigations into the US' "hasty" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Khalilzad's role in Doha Agreement

The Afghanistan-born diplomatic veteran Zalmay Khalilzad is well-known for his contributions during the talks with the Taliban in Qatar that resulted in the Doha Agreement under the erstwhile Donald Trump administration. The Agreement was executed by President Biden leading to a chaotic evacuation of US forces and American citizens followed by a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Citing interviews and his resignation letter, AP reported that Khalilzad lamented that the withdrawal process was far from what had been planned and was conducted in haste. Notably, Khalilzad was a part of the ex-US President George W. Bush's administration that planned to eliminate the Taliban in 2002.

Deputy Representative to Afghanistan to replace Khalilzad

On Monday, US State of Secretary Blinken expressed gratitude to Khalilzad for "decades of service to the United States," adding that he will be replaced by Deputy Special Representative Tom West. In a statement, Blinken asserted that West will work closely with the US's Afghanistan embassy, which is now based in Doha, on US interests in Afghanistan.

West has earlier served on Biden's national security team when the latter was the US vice president under Barack Obama. West is now expected to lead diplomatic efforts, advise the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian affairs, and coordinate closely with the US Embassy, as per an official statement.

