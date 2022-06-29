Afghanistan: Pet Dog Searching For Human Family Killed In Quake Leaves Netizens Emotional

As the devastating earthquake killed over 1,000 people and injured more than 1,500 last week, umpteen photos and videos of people grieving over the deaths of their loved ones are now going viral on social media platforms. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 150 children were killed in the unfortunate incident and nearly 250 left seriously injured. Among them, the UN agency said more than 65 children are now orphaned. In such a bemoaning scenario, a photograph of a dog desperately searching for his human family in the debris has melted the heart of thousands of netizens.

According to the description of the photo shared by Samira SR, whose profile identifies her as an official of IRC- International Rescue Committee, a pet dog kept looking for the family members in the house he used to live in such a remote location. As per Samira, every one of its owner's family was killed in the quake and neighbours were now taking care of him. Despite knowing the house in which he used to stay was shattered badly in the earthquake, the puppy kept coming back to the house in a hope of getting a glimpse of his owner. "Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake. Neighbours said they took him with them to feed/take care of. He keeps coming back to the destroyed house and wails.Ochki village in Gayan, Paktika. #AfghanistanEarthquake #Afghanistan," tweeted Samira.

Meanwhile, social media users who were left emotional by witnessing the dog’s plight, showered with heart-touching comments in support of the canine. "Poor dog, it thinks he’ll find its owners, so it keeps coming back. He’ll forget the tragedy soon and hope he lives happily with the neighbours who are now looking after him," wrote a Twitter user. In another tweet, a user wrote, “We humans don’t deserve dogs.” A third user commented, "Loyalty exists in animals rather than humans are unfaithful." "A dog remains loyal to its owner than those of proxy of the ISI of Pakistan, Taliban," commented another user.

Taliban urges international community to send humanitarian assistance

Notably, the country has been witnessing the worst ever humanitarian crisis since the democratically elected left the country, providing space for the Taliban to rule the country. Ever since they took over the charge of the country, nearly all international agencies which were providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable section of the country were left to their fate. The effect could be seen on Wednesday as no such agencies were seen at the incident site, despite the country witnessing a major tragedy on June 22. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, who almost never appears in public, pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organisations to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort.

