Afghanistan: Posters Of Women Outside Salons Painted Over As Taliban Take Control Of Kabul

The Taliban, who have now taken complete control of Kabul, is now taking over the city as they wish to. Currently, the terrorist group members are painting the salons in Afghanistan with black paint, hiding the pictures of women printed on them. An earlier photo that surfaced online had shown militants painting buildings to hide images of women in Kabul.

Salons painted with black paint in Afghanistan

The militant group seems to be in plans of ruling Afghanistan, just the way they did two decades ago. The group is now changing the city and painting buildings black. Images of women at salons are being painted on and posters are being torn apart. During their earlier rule, the misogynistic militant group had forced women to their faces at all times and had barred women’s entry from schools. The Taliban had punished women for stepping out of their homes at free will and had even destroyed hundreds of schools.

Women were barred from leaving their homes unless they were accompanied by a male relative during the last time the Taliban ruled. Flashbacks of the same now being portrayed as the Taliban has begun painting over women’s paintings and posters. Many women in Afghanistan are currently in fear and have tried to flee before the terrorists take away their freedom and rights.

Female Mayor says she's waiting for Taliban to 'execute her'

Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors on Sunday, August 15, said that she has no option but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her. Talking to the British outlet iNews, she said, “I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?" Ghafari, who became Afghanistan's youngest mayor in 2018, is an inspiration for the young women of the country.

The current situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban has now taken over the country since President Ashraf Ghani fled on Sunday. Currently, chaos remains in most parts of the country, as the terrorist group runs free will in the war-ridden country. Thousands of Afghani citizens are currently at the Kabul airport in the hopes of finding a ticket to another country. Cases of deaths have also been reported from the airport, which is now open only for emergency purposes.

IMAGE: TWITTER