Afghanistan President Ghani Chairs Meeting With US Officials To Strategise Against Taliban

As the Taliban offensive intensifies and the threat looms large in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani has chaired a coordinated meeting on Saturday with the Afghan Officials of Kabul and other neighbouring provinces that are currently under the Taliban’s radar.

The meeting was held at Presidential Palace and was also attended by US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson and US forces commander. Based on sources, Republic World has found that during the meet, the President discussed the government’s upcoming strategies and moves to regain strength to battle out the Taliban's offensive. Both the officials vowed to step in and further boost the efforts of Afghan forces. Currently, the Taliban is expanding its reign across the country unabated and the government is on the verge of losing control. The meeting comes at a time when the rumours of President Ghani stepping down intensiy.

President Ghani set to resign amid mounting crisis

Earlier in the day, the Taliban launched a multi-pronged assault on Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts. There was no immediate word on casualties. Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city's defences, meeting with several militia commanders allied with the government. After the fall of Kandahar, the Taliban have taken over the main radio station in the city and renamed it Voice of Sharia or Islamic law, forbidding it to play music. The Taliban have captured most of northern, western, and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the centre and east, as well as Kabul.

India prepares to provide asylum to Afghan refugees

Meanwhile, the Indian government has paced up its efforts to provide refuge to Afghan residents, including government officials, journalists, and activists who are at higher risk of being targeted by Talibani militants. As crisis mounts in Afghanistan, India is likely to witness a major influx of refugees from the war-torn country.

Sources told Republic Global on Saturday that the Government of India is getting a large number of requests from refugees and that the External Affairs Ministry is, in turn, mulling to accommodate friendly, compatible Afghans, who could otherwise be targets of the Taliban violence. The government is considering actions to shield particularly those who facilitated India's development projects in Afghanistan, sources added.

"India is getting flooded with refugee requests and it could accommodate friendly, compatible Afghans, who could otherwise be targets of the Taliban violence. The government is mulling actions to shield those who facilitated India's development projects in Afghanistan," they said. This comes amid the Taliban's threat to India against growing military presence in Afghanistan, which has largely fallen prey to the terrorist organization.

Taliban’s Expansion

On Saturday, the Taliban claimed possession of Sharana, the capital of the Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan, and Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar. The Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the governor's administration building, the police headquarters, and other public facilities were under the terrorist group's control.

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. With the US estimating Kabul to fall within 30 days, officials have warned that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.



