Afghanistan: President Ghani Holds Talks With Jihadist, Politicians To Discuss Taliban

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting with prominent Afghan political/jihadi leaders, women, and civil society/youth representatives to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the country. During the meeting, leaders also convened and unanimously declared their unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said President Ashraf Ghani.

"These leaders also declared their full support for the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) in the presence of the country’s security leadership. While stressing the urgency for peace, all agreed that defending Afghanistan is our fundamental right, "tweeted President Ghani.

This came as a follow-up after the Afghan government met the Taliban. The Afghanistan government was accused of not being willing to establish peace with the Taliban.

Afghanistan internal consensus

After the US army pullout, Afghanistan has been consistently facing violence and terrorist attacks by the Taliban as the terror outfit of Afganistan has gained power and has captured major areas of the country. In order to restore peace in the country, the Afghan government had earlier signed a peace agreement with the Taliban. However, the agreements have been violated by the Taliban.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed upon several issues raised by the Afghan government. The internal consensus presented by Afghanistan President highlighted the demand to end the ongoing war and sought durable peace in the nation. The government also pointed out the need to protect territorial integrity, infrastructure, and women's safety reported, The Khaama Press.

During the meeting, the leaders praised the efforts made by the people in mobilization and the Afghan security forces for strongly dealing with the terror attacks in the country. Meanwhile, all the politicians and Jihadis confirmed their support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Violence in Afghanistan

Human Rights watchdogs also accused the Taliban of violating human rights in the country. Since the time when the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) stepped back the country has been witnessing a spike in terrorist activities.

A couple of days ago, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was brutally killed by alleged Taliban militants in the Kandahar province of the country. A week ago Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui was also murdered in Afghanistan, as per the reports the militants first verified his identification and then brutally executed him.

The Taliban has been consistently conducting barbarous activities in the country, including killing innocent people and forcefully abducting girls from their homes.

