Afghanistan: Prices In Kabul Skyrocket As Afghani Plummets To All Time Low Against USD

Several Kabul residents are experiencing difficulties as the cost of goods has risen while the Afghan currency has weakened against the US Dollar, local media reported on October 19. The value of Afghani against the US Dollar has plummeted, resulting in a significant drop in market activity. In the Kabul market, one dollar is currently worth around 90 Afghanis.

A number of Kabul residents have complained about the rising prices of goods in Kabul's markets as the Afghani's value has fallen against the dollar in recent days, Tolo News reported. The amount of US dollars smuggled out of Afghanistan to neighbouring nations, particularly Pakistan, has increased, potentially jeopardising the country's already shaky economy. According to Tolo News, a number of money exchangers in Kandahar claim that "millions of Pakistani rupees" are smuggled in from Pakistan, swapped for US dollars, and then returned to the neighbouring country. Before the Afghan government's fall, Afghanistan's Central Bank used to inject US dollars into local markets to keep the Afghan currency stable. At the same time, Afghanistan imports commodities worth 8.5 billion dollars each year and pays for them with dollars.

Afghanistan's economic crisis

This country's takeover has posed a significant threat to an economy that was barely scraping by. After the Taliban took control, banks were closed for several days, and while many have reopened, getting cash is still difficult. Many businesses have closed as a result of their owners fleeing the nation for fear of their lives. Many people who had work have been without pay for months. As a result of the lack of currency on the market, prices of everyday needs, such as food, have risen dramatically. A scenario that was already challenging due to war and famine has gotten much worse.

According to the IMF's latest regional economic analysis, Afghanistan's gross domestic product could decline by up to 30% as a result of the Taliban's takeover. Even before Kabul fell, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia department, claimed the country's condition was deteriorating, ANI reported. After the Taliban retook power, non-humanitarian aid was discontinued, foreign assets were generally frozen, and Afghan banks were plagued by financial shortages, according to the report. The international community is faced with a difficult choice; how to reach out to the Afghan people without endorsing the Taliban administration.

