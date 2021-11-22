Afghanistan: Prominent Psychiatrist Found Dead Two Months After Getting Abducted

In another proof of the deteriorating law and order situation in the already war-torn country, a prominent doctor was allegedly abducted and murdered brutally by the extremist group, Taliban, AP news reported on Saturday. Citing the local media reports, the news agency said that the family members of the deceased, Mohamed Nader Alemi, told he was abducted two months ago in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. Subsequently, they demanded ransom money to release the psychiatrist. According to his son Roheen Alemi, the family eventually paid them $3,50,000 (Rs 2,60,33,927) after negotiating down their initial demand of more than twice that.

'Eight suspects were arrested'

Despite paying such a hefty amount, the kidnappers killed the doctor. His son told that the family got a call about the location of the body on Friday. Alemi said his father's body was found in the street. "My father was badly tortured, there are signs of harm on his body," Roheen Alemi said.

Notably, Alemi, a psychiatrist, worked for the government’s provincial hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif and also owned a private clinic. As per his son, his father was the first one in the city to open a private psychiatric clinic. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosty, said that at least eight suspects were arrested by the security forces.

Further, he told the police successfully rescued two out of three other people held by the kidnappers. Among the three, Alemi was also allegedly kidnapped by the same kidnappers and was relocated to Balkh Province. According to him, police were searching for two associates of the eight arrested men who were believed to have killed the doctor. "The Islamic Emirate is committed to finding and punishing the perpetrators,” he said. It is worth noting that the law and order situation of Afghanistan has been deteriorating since the Taliban ousted the democratic government and took power in mid-August.

Indian businessman kidnapped from Kabul, released after 15 Days

Earlier in September, a 50-year-old-Indian national, Bansri Lal Arendeh, who had been abducted by unknown kidnappers from Afghanistan, was released on September 29. The matter came into light after Chandhok tweeted about the Indian national's abduction from Afghanistan's capital Kabul on September 15. He is a resident of Delhi-NCR and is one of the largest pharmaceutical traders in Kabul. He has been running a pharmaceutical shop in Afghanistan's national capital for the last two decades. After the Indian government intervened in the matter, the Taliban's intelligence department had also issued a note ordering tracking of Arendeh.

Image: Unsplash/PTI/Representative