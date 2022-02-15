Afghanistan: Protestors Slam US Decision To Allocate Frozen Afghan Assets To 9/11 Victims

Following the White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of 9/11 victims, Afghan citizens have taken to their streets to protest the call. Terming it an 'atrocity against the Afghan people', Afghans in the Balkh province organised a massive protest. Demonstrators across Afghanistan condemned President Joe Biden’s order and demanded the money be returned to the Afghan people.

Protesters gathered on the streets of Kabul and questioned the decision taken by Joe Biden's US administration. US President Biden on Friday signed the order to allocate another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for the families of 9/11 victims. The order comes at a time when Afghanistan's economy is on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming in with the arrival of the Taliban last year.

Protestors at Kabul demand their country's assets back

Afghan citizens are now protesting the move and are urging the US administration to return the money that belongs to their country. According to Republic's ground report from the Balkh province, the protestors are claiming that the US government is targeting Afghanistan and has termed it as 'cruelty' to the citizens. "The wealthiest country globally, the US is stealing Afghanistan, the weakest world’s money," the protestors said, addressing the gathering.

"The world bank must be neutral and give the tangible assets of Afghanistan back. This money belongs to the Afghan people. We are not begging, we want our money back," the protestors said as reported by Republic’s ground team at the Balkh province. "The world bank should fulfil its obligation and give the assets of Afghan citizens," they said.

Furthermore, the demonstrators also noted that no Afghanis were involved in the 9/11 incidents and termed the treatment a punishment to the citizens.

"In the 9/11 incidents, no one from Afghan citizens was involved; involving Afghan citizens is a cruelty of the world against us. Afghan citizens were always victims of international politics. We urge that you please do not victimise us again," they said.

Former Afghan President seeks US citizens' help

The protestors said that the recent order was a 'cruelty' and demanded their money bank.

"This is a big shame to the most powerful and prosperous country that they are getting our assets. The Biden administration must change their recent decision," the protestors said.

Earlier on Sunday, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai also slammed the US administration's recent orders at a news conference. Karzai sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Biden to rescind last week's “unjust and unfair” order.

Image: REPUBLIC/AP