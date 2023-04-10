Afghanistan Ranks Fourth On List Of Countries With Highest Crime Rate In 2023

World Population Review (WPR) in a report has stated that Afghanistan has the fourth-highest crime rate in the world in 2023. For every 100,000 persons, more than 76 crimes are perpetrated in Afghanistan. Corruption, assassinations, drug trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering are some of the types of crime.

The research also states that Afghanistan supplied 85 per cent of the illicit opium used globally in 2020. The analysis has brought forward a hypothesis stating that it will be challenging to eradicate the opium industry as it plays a significant role in Afghanistan's faltering economy, even though the new rulers of the war-torn nation, the Taliban, have committed to eradicating the opium industry.

Venezuela ranks number one in crime rate

Robbery and assault could be the other types of crimes, according to the report, because of the high unemployment rate in the nation. Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa are the nations with the first, second, and third highest rates of crime, respectively.

The overall crime rate is calculated by dividing the total number of reported crimes of all types by the population as a whole, then multiplying the result by one million, as stated by WPR (because the crime rate is typically reported as X number of crimes per 1,00,000 people).

In the US, the overall crime rate is 47.70. Over the past 25 years, there has been a significant decline in violent crime. Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Japan, and New Zealand are among the nations with the lowest rates of crime in the world. In addition to having some of the strictest gun prohibitions in the world, Denmark, Norway, and Japan all have excellent law enforcement systems.

WPR has listed the countries with the ten highest crime rates, expressed per 100,000 people, globally: