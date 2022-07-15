Afghanistan Ranks Last In Gender Equality Survey Of 146 Nations, Pakistan 145th: WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) report has shown that the condition of women in Afghanistan is the worst in terms of gender parity. According to the Global Gender Gap Index, released by the WEF, Afghanistan is in the last spot in a survey of 146 countries. The report was prepared on parameters like economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, political empowerment of the current state, and evolution of gender parity.

Afghanistan stood last among 146 countries for gender equality: WEF

According to the report, the parity witnessed an increase this year because women are earning 2% more on average in 2021 while men are earning 1.8% less on average than in 2021. "Twenty-eight countries have closed less than 50 percent of the gender gap on this indicator," the report added. As Afghanistan stood in the last place, Algeria and Iran recorded the lowest levels of parity.

"Overall, Sub-Saharan African and the Middle East and North Africa have the lowest levels of income parity, at approximately 23 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively," Khama Press reported citing the report.

Defying the WEF's report, deputy spokesperson of Taliban, Bilal Karimi, said, "The Taliban government in Afghanistan considers all rights of women in Islamic regulations."

He said that his government considers giving opportunities for women 'based on necessity'.

"The current government considers all rights of women in Islamic regulation. The women are working in various fields because the government should include women based on necessity," he said.

While Afghanistan stood last in gender parity, Pakistan stood just above the Taliban-led country, among 146 nations. The report claims that Pakistan has 107 million women and the country closed at 56.4% in the report’s gender gap index.

"This is the highest overall level of parity Pakistan has posted" since the launch of the global gender gap report by WEF in 2006. Notably, this report shows Pakistan's state of internal affairs as the country ranked 145th in terms of economic participation and opportunity; 135th in educational attainment; 143rd in health and survival; and 95th in political empowerment.

Image: AP/ Representative

With Inputs from ANI