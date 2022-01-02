Afghanistan Records Highest Number Of Child Casualties Since 2005, 27% Of Global Tally

Afghanistan has recorded the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005, which accounts for 27% of all verified child casualties worldwide, and nearly 28,500 children have been killed in conflicts so far, a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report released on Friday has found.

Children have been dying and suffering due to the “callousness,” the agency stressed, adding that every effort should be made to keep these children safe from mishaps. Since the past 16 years, Afghanistan has had the highest verified child casualties in the world, ANI reported, citing the Tolo News.

"Afghanistan, for example, has the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005, at more than 28,500 - accounting for 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally," UNICEF said in a statement.

Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and northern Ethiopia are some of the places worldwide with the highest child casualty due to the armed conflict, inter-communal violence, and insecurity continued, the release further informed. Meanwhile, globally the Middle East and North African nations have recorded the highest number of verified attacks on schools and hospitals since 2005. Of these at least 22 such attacks were verified in the first six months of this year, the release stated.

"Year after year, parties to the conflict continue to demonstrate a dreadful disregard for the rights and wellbeing of children," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in the release, according to ANI. "Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm," Fore added.

Data of Child casualty in 2021 unavailable

UNICEF stressed that the data of the child casualty for the year 2021 is not yet available but in 2020, nearly 26,425 violations against children were recorded by the agency. UNICEF then called on “all parties to the conflict” to take steps to protect children in case of conflict in the region. "As we approach the end of 2021, I call on all parties to the conflict to end attacks against children, uphold their rights, and strive for peaceful political resolutions to war," UNICEF Executive Director stressed.

According to the release, the UN has verified at least 266,000 cases of child casualty in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America over the past 16 years. These cases were verified by UN-led monitoring and reporting mechanisms, and the actual figure may be far higher than that, as per Tolo News.