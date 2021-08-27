Over the last week, the Taliban has released several videos in an attempt to spread propaganda regarding the Panjshir resistance. Amid this, Republic TV has become the only channel to report from inside Panjshir Valley and assess the actual situation on the ground.

Current situation in Panjshir valley

Republic TV's reporter Emran Khurasani assessed the ground situation from Bazarak of Panjshir on Friday showing a Humvees and flag of the Northern Alliance resistance force waving strongly. Resistance force vehicles can also be seen parked outside the buildings. This comes even as the terrorist group cuts off the valley's access to food and supply routes. The entire area has been isolated and surrounded and civilians can neither enter nor get out of the Panjshir Valley amid the growing resistance, as per sources.

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley under the Northern Alliance forces has been holding fort against the militants and has seen a strong resistance led by 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of famous anti-Taliban politician Ahmad Shah Massoud. Republic TV sources also reported that amid the bloodshed, civilians and locals in Panjshir have urged the resistance leaders to hold talks with the Taliban, however, a surrender has been ruled out by the Northern Alliance forces.

#LIVE | Republic reports from Panjshir valley in Afghanistan, tune in to watch the exclusive ground report here - https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/NbrChCk10X — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2021

Taliban propaganda on Panjshir

On Thursday, the Taliban released propaganda videos from Panjshir Valley. The insurgents have claimed that they have a large number of terrorists at the gates of the valley. In the clip released by the Taliban insurgents dressed in their traditional salwar kameez, can be seen camping outside Panjshir. Stationed near the water stream, some of them are also shown to be carrying weapons. In the video, religious-nationalist music can be heard in the background. So far, the terror group has faced strong retaliation at the hands of the Northern Alliance in the region. It lost as many as 300 militants in heavy fighting against the Northern Alliance in Andarab.