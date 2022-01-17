Afghanistan: Resistance Forces In Panjshir Preparing To Launch Guerilla Attack On Taliban

The resistance forces in Panjshir valley continue to fight against the Taliban as they are now working to launch a ‘guerilla attack’ on the militant group. Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul back in mid-August, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) has repeatedly condemned the militant group’s large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir.

Now, in another attack, the NRFA fighters have claimed that they have launched a “targetted operation” on the Taliban. They have also reportedly stated that their resistance against the Taliban would continue.

NRF resistance in Panjshir

It is to note that the latest development in Afghanistan comes after clashes between the Taliban and the NRF broke out in Panjshir province earlier this month. According to Afghan Aamaj News, the Taliban attacked the NRF in Anaba district of Panjshir.

Panjshir province remains the lone defiant holdout after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, with resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, fighting the Taliban. The Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has emerged as a major battleground for the Taliban, as it attempts to take control of the last free region in the country.

By carrying out repeated attacks and preventing the insurgents from entering Panjshir, the Northern Alliance led by Massoud and acting Vice President Amrullah Saleh has given a bloody nose to the Taliban, resulting in several militant casualties. The NRF has said that more and more people were joining the organisation to fight the Taliban rule, with members of the NRF gathering in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh and Baghlan provinces.

Meanwhile, back in December, Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated that "resistance is a national need" at the moment.

(Image: AP)