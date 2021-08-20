Afghanistan Resistance Leader Ahmad Massoud Makes Global Appeal For Arms To Fight Taliban

Ahmad Massoud, son of assassinated anti-Taliban fighter and ex-Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, on Friday, August 20, met soldiers in Panjshir valley who are preparing to fight against the insurgents. He also addressed those who have joined the revolution saying that they will not capitulate before the Taliban. Earlier in the day, hundreds of Afghan soldiers were seen making their way to the Panjshir Valley to join the Northern Alliance Resistance movement.

Resistance 2.0 in Panjshir Valley

After Afghan President Ashran Ghani surrendered and fled the country, VP Amrullah Saleh took the charge as the 'caretaker' President. He, along with Massoud, have holed up in Panjshir Valley which is yet to fall into the hands of the Taliban. Reportedly, Saleh has also joined hands with warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum to fight against the extremists.

Ahmad Massoud requests the West for weapons

Ahmad Massoud has said that he has sufficient forces to mount an effective resistance but urged the Western nations to supply arms and ammunitions. In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, Massoud said that he is ready to follow in his father's footsteps. He also stated that that the National Resistance Front has a lot of ammunition and a considerable number of soldiers.

At the same time, he wrote, "But that is not enough. If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us...Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay."

He also noted that America can still be a "great arsenal of democracy" and called upon friends of Afghanistan in Washington, New York, Paris, and London to help his organisation. "We now have a long history made up of shared ideals and struggles. There is still much that you can do to aid the cause of freedom. You are our only remaining hope," Massoud said.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had accessed 'never-seen-before videos' of the anti-Taliban resistance. In the clip, a large convoy of soldiers was seen passing through the main area in Panjshir waving the Northern Alliance flag. Another video showed commandoes who served in the Afghan army rally behind Massoud and 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh.

As of now, it is not yet confirmed how many soldiers have joined the anti-Taliban front. Republic, however, has confirmed that several commandos from the national army have joined the resistance.