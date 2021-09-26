Afghanistan: Rising Food Prices, Medicine Shortage Major Problems For Kabul Residents

The Taliban-led Afghan government made it difficult for people in Kabul to earn money and maintain their livelihoods and fulfill their basic needs. Afghans who support their daily necessities by driving cabs and tiny shuttle buses claim that the fuel price hike has left them with little money, according to a report by TASS.

A local driver stated that gasoline prices have risen by 20% to 40% since early August, there is no consistency and waits at retail locations make planning and counting on anything impossible. Food costs have risen as a result of food imports from Pakistan and Iran, affecting both buyers and sellers. Another issue that Kabul inhabitants have to face is a lack of medicines.

Flour costs have increased by 30%, veggies by 50%

A Kabul resident remarked that flour costs have increased by 30%, veggies by 50%, certain cereals and several necessary medications are difficult to come by. Cash withdrawal restrictions from banks have also caused issues. Another resident stated that the matter of survival is now at the forefront and the threat of misery is the fundamental source of their sadness.

The Taliban has now taken power in the war-torn country for the second time. Its first rule, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, came to an end when US-led forces entered in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. On August 30, the United States completed the withdrawal of all of its soldiers from Afghanistan, a day ahead of the self-imposed deadline of August 31.

10 million Afghan children require immediate assistance

According to UNICEF, over 10 million Afghan children require immediate assistance owing to a lack of food, medicine and safe drinking water. Many children are malnourished due to a lack of access to basic needs. According to Tolo News, displaced families allege they are unable to feed their children due to a lack of funds. Sam Mort, UNICEF's chief of communications in Afghanistan, remarked that nearly ten million children in Afghanistan require immediate humanitarian assistance. Those who are least to blame for the catastrophe are paying the most. Because of the drought, some children in communities do not have access to water. Children are missing out on life-saving vaccinations.

