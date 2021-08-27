Afghanistan: Russia, Israel And Others Condemn Twin Terrorist Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

Following the twin blasts outside the Kabul airport which shocked humanity, Russia has come forward, strongly condemning the attacks- claimed by the Islamic State group. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that Kremlin remains "seriously concerned" about the terror unfolding in Kabul.

“Unfortunately, pessimistic forecasts are being confirmed that terrorist groups and organizations that have settled there, the Islamic State first and foremost, and its derivatives, would take advantage of the chaos that has arisen in Afghanistan,” Peskov said during a press briefing, reported AP.

Affirming that Moscow is concerned, Peskov further said that the incident "adds tension" to the war-torn nation that has been in turmoil since the Taliban took control over most of Afghanistan earlier this month.

Isreal, Saudi Arabia & others condemn Kabul attack

Israeli diplomat in India, Rony Yedidia Clein on Friday condemned the terrorist attack at Kabul airport. "Such a tragic, horrible terrorist attack on American forces and Afghani people who were at the airport. The state of Israel is shocked and Saddened by this terror attack last night," she said.

She further said that Israel is deeply concerned about the worsening human rights situation in Afghanistan. "We thought maybe things would start getting normal but it seems that it's just getting worse and deteriorating," Clein added.

Saudi Arabia has also strongly condemned the attacks at Kabul airport and reaffirmed that such criminal acts counter religious principles and human values. The kingdom added that it stands with Afghan people at this time of crisis.

Albania also condemned "the horrific terrorist attack". The European country's Prime Minister Edi Rama also said that the country could house up to 4,000 Afghans. French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attacks at Kabul airport.

Twin blasts in Kabul

Two explosions struck in the area outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday evening. The first blast, a case of suicide bombing, was reported close to Abbey Gate, the main entrance to the Kabul airport. Another blast was reported near the Baron Hotel. In the incident, at least 95 people were killed, including 13 US troops. Islamic State-affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the US has vowed retribution.