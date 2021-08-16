Afghanistan: Scary Visuals Recorded By People Clinging To Plane During Takeoff Accessed

As the Taliban has seized Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, civilians are desperate to flee the country to escape from their hardline laws. Amid this, several developments are taking place in the capital's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Monday, Republic Media Network has accessed a clip from the airport which shows civilians clinging on to the undercarriage and the landing gear of the US Military aircraft in an attempt to flee the war-ravaged country.

It also shows hundreds of people running adjacent to the US Air Force Plane. Another clip, also from Kabul airport, is recorded by a person hanging on the plane, which shows him and others sitting atop.

Two fall to death mid-air from the plane

At least two people who had clung to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster have died after falling mid-air from the plane due to the huge G-force and wind force. In the video, the two people can be seen dropping from the sky as the aircraft advances from the airport.

Asvaka News reported that three people have died in the incident. "One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise," it added.

Chaos at Kabul airport as Taliban recaptures Afghanistan

The Taliban has taken hold of most of Afghanistan, with Kabul, the capital city, being the latest victim. Witnessing the victory of extremists, President Ashraf Ghani has also fled from the country and resigned from the top post.

Following this, there has been chaos at the Kabul Airport where thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives have reached in hopes of evacuating from the country.

At least three people were reportedly killed by gunfire at the passenger terminal of the airport. The commercial flights have been suspended and many nations are trying to evacuate their diplomats following the Taliban's takeover. Meanwhile, UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

