Afghanistan: Second Blast Near Kabul's Baron Hotel After 'complex Attack' At Airport

In a major development from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, a second explosion has been reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. The blast took place near the Baron Hotel. This development was confirmed by the Turkish Defense Ministry. "We don’t have any casualties in our ranks," it added. It has since been confirmed by the Pentagon as well.

The first explosion was a result of suicide bombing, and it was followed by gunfire, according to Republic Media Network's sources. Till now, at least 13 people have lost their lives while over dozen have been reported injured, including US troops, stationed outside the airport.

Amid this, the US has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to the airport. "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the government tweeted.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirming the news of the second explosion said, "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

The British Defence in a statement said that they are communicating with Washington and NATO to deal with the Kabul explosion. France has also asked its citizen to immediately "get away" from areas surrounding the airport.

Earlier in the day, Western nations warned their citizens to vacate the surrounding of the airport over a terrorist threat. "Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the US State Department had said. UK armed forces minister James Heappey had also warned about a "very lethal attack."

