Afghanistan: Series Of Explosions Kill 16, Injure Over 40; IS-K Suspected Behind Attack

At least 16 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a series of bomb blasts that rocked several regions of Afghanistan on Thursday. According to a report by AP, the attackers first bombed the northern Mazar-e-Sharif when people were offering prayers.

The attack led to the killing of at least 10 people and injured several. As yet, none of the terrorist organisations have claimed the explosion. However, defence experts believe the attacks were carried out by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K).

Meanwhile, the head of the main hospital in northern Mazar-e-Sharif, Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, confirmed the killing of 10 people and added that at least 40 people suffered fatal injuries. They were brought in ambulances and private cars, he said. Another explosion took place at the Sai Dokken mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif when more than hundreds of people gathered to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

In another incident, a roadside bomb exploded and injured two children in the national capital, Kabul. That bomb targeted the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, dominated by Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, reported AP. Citing the locals, the news agency said that multiple explosions targeting educational institutions rocked the same area on Tuesday. The blast killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.

Afghanistan encounters a series of deadly bomb blasts

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts were lesser under his regime.

The report said that the bomb blast in the capital has become a new normal in the Taliban regime. Last year, a series of deadly bomb blasts took place in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people.

ISIS-K, which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack. In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the killers to justice.

Image: AP