Afghanistan: Several Rockets Heard Flying Over Kabul Amid Security Alert; Targets Unclear

A day after another explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city on Sunday, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul. Reports initially stated that the targets remained unclear. However, local sources later reported that the rockets were fired from a vehicle at Aspha Square near the airport. The rocket attacks were repelled by Kabul International Airport's defense system.

Explosion at Kabul Airport

Earlier on Sunday, a massive explosion hit Kabul, days after the twin suicide bombings near the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Reports stated that the explosion was a result of a rocket attack near a neighborhood northwest of Kabul's international airport. In addition, it was reported that the rocket struck a residential house in the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

After the attack, Russia claimed that six people died in the drone attack that was carried by the United States to target suicide bombers who were moving towards the Kabul airport as evacuations are still underway. The United States also confirmed the attack which they say was targeted towards suspected Islamic State - Khorasan terrorists in Kabul.

Kabul airport twin blasts

The Sunday attack came days after the twin suicide blasts that took place at the Kabul airport on August 26, killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members who were involved in the evacuation operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. In retaliation, the US military struck back against the ISIS-K and conducted drone strikes in the aftermath of the devastating blasts.

Joe Biden vows to carry out more attacks

After the first attack where twin suicide blasts claimed the lives of Afghans and American service personnel, US President Joe Biden had vowed to avenge the attack. Similarly, on Saturday, Joe Biden asserted that the US airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group will continue.