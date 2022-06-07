Afghanistan: Several Injured In Blast In Kabul From Explosives Carried On Bicycle

Many people were injured in a blast caused by explosives carried on a bicycle in Kabul's Police District-4 on June 6, according to the Kabul security department. According to TOLO News, security forces have arrived in the region to investigate the incident. Notably, earlier, on May 25, three bombs shook the capital of Balkh province, killing at least nine people and injuring 15.

Meanwhile, on the same day, at least two worshippers were killed in a bomb at Kabul's Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque, according to officials. In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, stated that the Taliban must secure people's safety and prevent crimes.

"The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough. Preventing these horrid attacks and addressing the security & needs of all Afghans should be what the Taliban focus on," Amiri tweeted.

Explosions in Balkh province targeted passenger vehicles in Hazara community?

According to local media, the first two explosions in Balkh province targeted passenger vehicles in the Hazara community. Earlier, inside the Hazrat Zekriya Mosque, an explosion at a traffic square in Kabul's fourth police district killed at least 30 people and injured many more. According to the Emergency Department, 22 individuals were injured, and 5 of them died on their way to the hospital. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the Hazrat Zakariya explosion.

The Taliban faced a serious security threat from ISIS's Khorasan branch, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised recent assaults in Afghanistan that killed several people, including members of the Hazara Shia community and several children.

Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the dead' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery. "Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," Antonio Guterres stated. The Secretary-General urged all parties to protect civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minorities, as well as their right to freely practise their religion.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI