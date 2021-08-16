In a shocking development, several people have been killed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul on Monday, after US troops opened fire, reports local news agency Tolo News. According to reports, the Afghan airspace has been shut amid firing, with all commercial flights being suspended. While Taliban has taken over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation.

Firing at Kabul airport, several killed

ویدیو - گواهان می‌گویند که چندین تن در نتیجۀ شلیک و ازدحام درمیدان هوایی بین‌المللی حامد کرزی در کابل، کشته و زخمی شده‌اند. pic.twitter.com/mG7pN1UwBZ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

Earlier in the day, visuals from the Kabul airport showed panic and chaos as thousands of people attempted to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest. As per visuals, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get on the plane. Also, the airport staff were missing from the check-in counters and security checks. Many countries like UK, Germany, Canada and India are preparing for safe evacuation of its nationals from the war-torn nation.

US has already deployed around 6000 troops for the safe evacuation of its diplomatic staff, nationals, and other sensitive Afghanis. The US has already airlifted its diplomats and is gearing up a large-scale airlift. It announced late Sunday it was taking charge of air-traffic control at the airport, even as it lowered the flag at the U.S. Embassy. Taliban, on the other hand, has urged its soldiers to not harm civilians and 'maintain law and order' in the Afghan capital. Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has already fled to Tajikistan along with several ministers while ex-Presidents Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai are left to handle a 'smooth transition'.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters. Ashraf Ghani stepped down as President after the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, urging the govt to do a 'peaceful transition' to the terror group.

Meanwhile, US and 60 other countries said that it was working on the safe departure of foreign nationals and Afghans from the war-torn nation, reminding the Taliban of its responsibility for protecting human lives. Urging the Taliban to keep its roads, airports and border-crossing open, the nations assured Afghanis of assistance. China and Pakistan, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The Taliban has now occupied the Afghan Presidential palace in Kabul, taking over the Afghan military as well.